The driver of a pickup truck was injured late Monday afternoon when his vehicle collided with a school bus on Commercial Street in Portland.

“The cause is still under investigation,” Portland police tweeted. “Fortunately there were no students on the bus.”

The driver of this pickup truck was injured Monday afternoon in a collision with a school bus on Commercial Street in Portland.

Police tweeted out photographs of the crash, which showed that the front end of the pickup had been destroyed. The truck appears to have struck the side of the school bus.

The driver of the pickup was transported to Maine Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The school bus is owned by SAD 35, which is the Marshwood School District. The district educates students from the York County towns of Eliot and South Berwick.

The bus driver was not hurt in the collision.

Lt. Kevin Cashman said traffic had to be diverted from the area of 100 West Commercial St. for about 20 minutes while crews cleaned up the debris. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m.

