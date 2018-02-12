Parkinson’s disease has forced legendary guitarist Glenn Tipton to drop out of the upcoming Judas Priest tour.

The British rockers say Tipton is stepping down from touring because of the ailment, which began to afflict him a decade ago. In a statement Monday, the band said Tipton can still play some of their less-challenging songs, but he insisted that a replacement be named for the tour.

Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest performs at the 2015 Knotfest USA in San Bernardino, Calif.

Tipton will be replaced on the band’s “Firepower” tour by Andy Sneap, a veteran heavy metal producer, and the guitarist for the British band Hell.

“I want everyone to know that it’s vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead, and that I am not leaving the band; it’s simply that my role has changed,” Tipton said. “I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage … when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future, I’m really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again.”

The band’s tour begins March 13 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Their biggest hits include “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming,” “Living After Midnight” and “Breaking The Law.”

Tipton was the lone remaining original member of Judas Priest’s twin-lead guitar attack that powered solos on tracks including “Electric Eye” and “Hell Bent For Leather.” Guitarist Richie Faulkner replaced the other founding guitarist, K.K. Downing, in 2011.

Tipton’s bandmates Rob Halford (vocals), Ian Hill (bass), Scott Travis (drums) and Faulkner called Tipton “a true metal hero.”

Last month, Neil Diamond announced his retirement from touring, also citing Parkinson’s.

