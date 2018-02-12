Regarding the recent high Central Maine Power bills:

I am not sure which is worse: the state Public Utilities Commission, whose members authorized an unconscionable 18 percent rate increase (in a period when inflation is less than 2 percent), or the Maine Legislature, which continues to oppose Quebec hydroelectricity, delivered to our homes and businesses at one-third the price we currently pay.

Nothing is cleaner than hydro, using the Earth’s natural resources (water and gravity) to generate electricity. Neither the state PUC nor the Maine Legislature operates in the Maine citizens’ interests. Meanwhile, we pay some of the highest electricity costs in the nation.

Anyone understand why it is so difficult to attract and retain business and workers in Maine? Look at the two fiefdoms that could instantaneously change this horrific, self-imposed cost.

Jim Means

Gorham

