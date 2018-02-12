Air Force Airman Ashly K. Winsor graduated from basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio following an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

A 2015 graduate of a home school program in Limerick, Winsor is the daughter of Sean P. Morency of Allenstown, New Hampshire, and Kerry J. MacDearmid of Portland. She is the wife of Jason L. Winsor of Portland.

Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Jacob T. King graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio following an eight-week program.

A 2017 graduate of Bangor High School, King is the son of Jonathan King and Maramonie King, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jill Hamm and Jonathan Hamm of Bangor. Grandparents are Thom and Jean Mauck of Topsham and Edward and Bonnie Hamm of Bangor.

Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Joseph P. Burke graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.

A 2017 graduate of Freeport High School, Burke is the son of Chad and Erica Burke of Durham. Grandparents are Charlene and Donald Burke of Lisbon and Barry and Cheryl Billings of Durham.

