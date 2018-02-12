CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Theo Pinson scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to go with 10 rebounds, helping No. 14 North Carolina pull away late to beat Notre Dame 83-66 on Monday night.

Joel Berry II added 21 points for the Tar Heels (20-7, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who closed a tough stretch with their third game in five days. The first two were emotional rivalry wins, the first coming at home against Duke and Saturday’s coming at North Carolina State.

POLL: Virginia has climbed to No. 1 in the AP men’s basketball poll for the first time in more than 35 years.

The Cavaliers earned 30 of 65 first-place votes in Monday’s latest poll to outdistance No. 2 Michigan State. Virginia had suffered an overtime home loss Saturday to Virginia Tech, part of an upset-filled week that saw the top three teams lose.

SOUTH CAROLINA: The SEC fined Coach Frank Martin $25,000 for comments about an official that issued him a technical foul during a home loss to Florida.

MISSISSIPPI: Coach Andy Kennedy and the school are parting ways after 12 seasons.

Kennedy announced Monday his decision to step down as head coach, effective at the end of the season.

The decision came two days after Ole Miss (11-14, 4-8 SEC) lost at LSU to extend its losing streak to five.

MEN’S HOCKEY

NORTHEASTERN 5, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 2: Adam Gaudette scored twice and Cayden Primeau made 37 saves as the Huskies won the Beanpot for the first time since 1988 in Boston.

Harvard beat Boston College 5-4 in overtime in the consolation game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) UCONN 69, (4) LOUISVILLE 58: Katie Lou Samuelson scored 26 points and the Huskies (25-0) used an early run to beat the Cardinals (25-2) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Napheesa Collier added 14 points, and Gabby Williams had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Huskies, who won their 76th consecutive home game and ended Louisville’s 13-game road winning streak.

POLL: Belmont is in the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history. The Bruins (24-3) entered The Associated Press poll at No. 24.

While it’s Belmont’s first appearance in the poll, the top five remain unchanged with UConn leading the way as the unanimous choice from the 32-member national media panel.

