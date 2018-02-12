Johnny Manziel wants a second chance at an NFL career and said Monday he believes he’s discovered a major obstacle previously standing in his way.

In a taped interview with “Good Morning America,” Manziel, the Heisman Trophy quarterback, said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder about a year ago and is taking medication for the condition.

He also said he used alcohol as a form of self-medication to combat depression, and has quit drinking.

“You are left staring at the ceiling by yourself and in that depression and back in that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself, super depressed, thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life,” he said. “What did that get me? Where did that get me except out of the NFL? Where did that get me? Disgraced.”

Manziel won the 2012 Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M, becoming the first freshman to take home the award. He was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

But after numerous off-the-field incidents, including a domestic violence charge by his ex-girlfriend, he managed to stay in the league for just two seasons.

Now Manziel is hoping for a chance at redemption.

“I don’t know what kind of comeback it will be,” he said, “but I know I want to get back on a football field to what brought me so much joy in my life and it makes me happy doing as my job.”

CARDINALS: The team extended the contract of General Manager Steve Keim through 2022.

Keim is a 19-year employee of the Cardinals, starting as a college scout in 1999. He worked his way up to be hired as general manager on Jan. 8, 2013, just in time to help the team president, Michael Bidwill, interview and hire Bruce Arians as coach.

MOHAMED MASSAQUOI, a former Cleveland wide receiver, divulged that he lost most of his left hand in an all-terrain vehicle crash last April.

Massaquoi, who starred at Georgia before he was drafted by Cleveland in the second round in 2009, revealed his prosthetic and details of his misfortune in a video posted on The Players Tribune.

CHIEFS: An Ohio woman told police that running back Kareem Hunt “shoved and pushed” her over the weekend, but a second police report lists her as a suspect.

The woman, Abigail Ottinger, 19, said she was shoved during a dispute early Saturday morning at Hunt’s hotel apartment in downtown Cleveland. One report lists Hunt as a suspect, but police determined two reports would be written after obtaining conflicting information. The other report lists Ottinger as a suspect and does not include claims that Hunt shoved her. No arrests have been made.

COLTS: As former coach Chuck Pagano and General Manager Chris Ballard attended Edwin Jackson’s funeral, team owner Jim Irsay announced he was donating $25,000 to establish a scholarship in memory of the former linebacker.

