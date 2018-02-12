NEW YORK — Police say Donald Trump Jr.’s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and was taken to New York City hospital as a precaution.

A police department spokesman says a preliminary test of the powder indicated it wasn’t dangerous.

Donald Trump Jr., left, and his wife Vanessa arrive for the Trump Vodka launch party in 2007. Vanessa Trump was taken to a New York City hospital as a precaution Monday after she opened an envelope addressed to her husband that contained an unidentified white powder, police said. Associated Press/Danny Moloshok Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners in New York City are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York, New York. This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 12, 2018

They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear what the powder was.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

