Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling is looking to parlay his bad luck in gambling into good news for a local children’s hospital.

Strimling announced Monday that he is looking to use his upcoming head-shaving to raise money for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

The Patriots lost the Super Bowl, so Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling will lose his hair. It appears the winner will be the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. Staff photo by John Ewing Related Headlines Portland mayor says he’ll keep promise to shave his head

The fundraising effort is tied to his bet that the New England Patriots would defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The Patriots lost, 41-33.

Strimling, who made the bet with the mayor of Portland, Pennsylvania, said he’d shave his head and give Mayor Lance Prator locally sourced lobster and craft beer.

Prator will travel to Portland on Friday to witness Strimling getting his head shaved at 2:15 p.m. at Presumpscot Elementary School.

Donations can be made at https://fundraising.mmc.org/bbch/mayor.

Strimling said in a Facebook post that anyone who donates over $100 will get a chance to help cut his hair.

“One of my closest friends has a child who survived leukemia, and I know they never could have made it without the incredible work of centers like Barbara Bush,” Strimling said in a written statement posted on the hospital’s fundraising page.

Randy Billings can be reached at 791-6346 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: randybillings

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.