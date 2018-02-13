Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is moving its office from Portland to Westbrook.

The nonprofit will open at 625 Main St. in Westbrook on Feb. 26. It has operated out of its space at 195 Lancaster St. in Portland for more than two decades.

“We don’t have much in the way of meeting space or conferencing space, and the new location is going to give us both of those,” Director of Development Rebecca Wright said.

Wright said the new office will also provide more parking and reduce costs. The idea of working in downtown Westbrook was also attractive, she said.

“We think it’s a community on the rise,” Wright said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters works with more than 500 children in Cumberland and York counties through its programs. The organization has 11 staff members between its maine Portland office and its satellite office in Biddeford. The move will not impact that office in Biddeford.

The phone number will still be 773-5437, and the website will still be www.somebigs.org.

