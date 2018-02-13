Buxton police cited a school bus driver after the bus she was operating collided with a car on Route 202 Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Troy Cline identified the bus driver as Lisa Young, 53, of Buxton.

Cline said the bus, which is part of the MSAD 6 transit fleet, was attempting to enter Route 202 – also known as Narragansett Trail – when it collided with a 2007 Toyota Corolla operated by Nicole Taber, 39, of Waterboro.

“The school bus was attempting to make a left turn from Brewster Place onto Narragansett Trail and had pulled into the path of the Corolla, which had the right of way,” Cline said a statement. “The bus driver, Young, was subsequently issued a civil summons for failure to yield right of way.”

According to Cline, there were nine students on board when the accident took place. Bonny Eagle Middle School Principal Ben Harris went to the crash scene to offer assistance to the students. One student was treated for what was described as minor injuries.

Young complained of shoulder pain following the crash. The crash was reported to authorities at 2:30 p.m. The school bus, a 2013 Blue Bird, sustained minor damage.

It was the second motor vehicle accident involving a school bus to occur in southern Maine in the past two days and the second school bus crash involving an MSAD 6 bus in the past week.

On Monday, the driver of a pickup truck collided with a Marshwood School district bus on Commercial Street in Portland. The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries. There were no students on board the bus.

On Thursday morning, Buxton police cited the driver of a motor vehicle that collided with a MSAD 6 bus on River Road near the intersection of Upper Egypt Road. School officials said none of the 34 students on board the bus was hurt.

But the driver, whose license was suspended, was distracted and police charged her with failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

