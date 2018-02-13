NORTH YARMOUTH — Cassidy Delano posted a double-double in leading ninth-seeded Traip to a 49-34 win over eighth-ranked North Yarmouth Academy in the preliminary round of the Class C South girls’ basketball tournament Tuesday night.

Delano led the Rangers with 16 points to go with 16 rebounds (10 offensive). She also added four steals and three assists.

Traip (9-10) grabbed 25 offensive rebounds, leading to 16 second-chance points.

“It was just seeing where the shot was coming from and getting into space. That’s all it was,” said Delano.

The Rangers outscored North Yarmouth Academy 12-1 in the fourth quarter, forcing 15 turnovers.

“We were up four going into the fourth and I said: ‘Listen, we haven’t played defense yet. Let’s play some for a change, all right?’ We looked pretty good out there that quarter,” said Traip Coach Scott Blake.

North Yarmouth Academy (10-9) committed 39 turnovers as it struggled with Traip’s full-court press.

“(Traip’s) guards, defensively, they work all game long. Basically, every time we’ve played them they’ve just worn us down,” said North Yarmouth Academy Coach Nick Stacey.

Two freshman guards played a major role in Traip’s defensive success – Addy Hale and Kiki Huntress. Both were given the tall task of guarding North Yarmouth point guard Maggie Larson.

Larson was contained, but not entirely stopped as she scored 17 points, chipping in with three steals.

Huntress did not play in the first half for Traip, but she made a big impact off the bench.

The Rangers grabbed a 9-7 lead with 2:47 left in the first quarter and maintained a lead (as much as nine points in the second quarter) until falling behind 33-32 with 1:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Huntress buried a 3-pointer from the right wing with 1:31 left in the third to regain the lead. She continued to hound Larson up and down the court as North Yarmouth’s offense disappeared.

“For a freshman to respond and hit a big shot … that’s huge,” said Blake.

With 5:42 left in the fourth quarter, Huntress knocked down a 3 from the right wing again to give Traip a 40-33 lead.

Huntress finished with seven points.

Hale scored eight points but, more impressively, racked up eight steals.

“I thought Addy Hale played great. Her shot wasn’t on but she got steals and played great defense,” said Blake.

Junior forward Helen Hamblett played a solid game for North Yarmouth Academy, scoring nine points and pulling down 14 rebounds.

“Credit to (Traip’s) coaching staff and their girls because they just hounded us all game long and it takes a toll on you as the game goes along,” said Stacey.

Reilly Eddy was active on both ends for Traip, scoring six points in addition to eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Traip advances to play No. 1 Boothbay (18-0) at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center.

“This is honestly the best year I’ve had at Traip and going to Augusta just tops it off,” said Delano.

“At least we’re in Augusta, I’ll take our chances,” said Blake.

