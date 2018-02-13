MILLINOCKET — A group from North Carolina says it will bring more than 100 jobs to Maine by developing part of a shuttered mill into the state’s first manufacturer of a type of composite wood.

LignaCLT Maine LLC announced plans Tuesday to open a facility at the former site of Great Northern Paper’s mill in Millinocket. The firm will be the first in the state to manufacturer cross-laminated timber, which is a type of composite building material that can be used in major construction projects.

The mill site is currently owned by Our Katahdin, a volunteer-based group focused on economic development in Maine’s Katahdin region. Independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins say the move will bring new technology to Maine’s longstanding, but struggling timber sector.

