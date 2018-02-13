Cape Elizabeth native Clare Egan gets her second shot at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday with the women’s 15-kilometer individual biathlon race.

In her Olympic debut Saturday at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea, Egan fell in her first loop of the 7.5K sprint and hit seven of 10 targets on her way to 61st place. The top 60 finishers qualified for Monday’s pursuit competition, meaning Egan missed out by a mere 1.6 seconds of a race that took her 23 minutes, 51.6 seconds to complete.

Rookie Emily Dreissigacker of Vermont was the only one of four U.S. women to advance from sprint to pursuit. She placed 51st in sprint with only one missed target, in standing, and moved up four places in pursuit, hitting nine of 10 targets in prone and seven of 10 in standing.

Egan spent more than a year studying Korean in anticipation of the Olympics. Over the weekend, she had a conversation with Ban Ki Moon, former secretary general of the United Nations, telling him in Korean, “It is an honor to be at the Olympics.”

In Wednesday’s individual race, skiers will shoot at five targets twice from prone position and twice from standing position, each time after skiing a 2.5K loop. The penalty for each missed shot is one minute added to the total time on course.

The men’s 20K individual race is scheduled for Thursday, and the United States lineup appears likely to be the same as in the sprint: Lowell Bailey, Tim Burke, Sean Doherty and Leif Nordgren. Russell Currier, a Caribou High graduate who grew up in Stockholm, is in reserve should any of the top four become ill.

Click here for our complete coverage of the PyeongChang Games.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.