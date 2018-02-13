WATERVILLE — Paul J. Mitchell, longtime Waterville resident, business owner, city alderman and planning board member, and oldest brother of former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell died Sunday. He was 92.

Friends and city officials Tuesday praised Mitchell for his community service over many years.

Paul Mitchell greets people after being introduced during the dedication of Purnell Wrigley Field in Waterville on April 29, 2017. The third base side dugout is named after him. Staff file photo by Michael G. Seamans Former Major League pitcher Lee Smith, left, shares a moment with Paul Mitchell in the dugout during the dedication of Purnell Wrigley Field in Waterville on April 29, 2017. The third base side dugout is named after him. Staff file photo by Michael G. Seamans Paul Mitchell, at right, is flanked by City Manager Michael Roy and Mayor Nick Isgro in September 2016 at a City Council meeting where he was honored for his many years of service to the city. The city's annual report for 2015-16 was dedicated to Mitchell, and he was given a copy of it that night. Staff file photo by Amy Calder Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“One of the great pleasures I’ve had since becoming mayor was the chance to know Paul,” said Mayor Nick Isgro. “In both his professional life as well as his many years given to public service, Paul defined community leadership and what it means to give back. As a testimony to his life, his children continue that legacy here today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mitchell family at this time of great loss.”

Mitchell was named Citizen of the Year by the city of Waterville in 2017.

Mitchell owned and was president of GHM Insurance Agency on Main Street with his son, Bill, for many years. As executive director of the Waterville Urban Renewal Authority from 1966 to 1978, Mitchell headed up an effort in the city that saw buildings torn down to make way for The Concourse and the razing of houses along the river at Head of Falls.

Bill Mitchell sent out an email from GHM to friends Tuesday morning, notifying them of his father’s death.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I tell you that my father, Paul Mitchell, passed away peacefully on Sunday. My father was a great man who was strongly committed to his family, his business and his community. I will miss him deeply as I know many of you will, too. I want to thank all of you who have supported my father throughout his life. It is very much appreciated.”

Bill Mitchell said later Tuesday in a phone interview that his father had not been feeling well lately and died in his sleep at 2:45 p.m. Sunday at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville. His son described him as a very happy man who lived life to the fullest.

“I consider myself very fortunate to have had such a great father who was a mentor to me in so many ways,” Bill Mitchell said.

Bill Mitchell said he has received a steady flow of phone calls, emails and text messages from people all over the country since Sunday saying how well-loved his father was. One message said, “I treasured your dad’s friendship for over 64 years.”

Waterville City Manager Michael Roy said Tuesday that Paul Mitchell personified what it means to have community spirit.

“From his early days working with the Urban Renewal Authority to his time on the Planning Board 45 years later, Paul did what he could to make Waterville a great city,” Roy said. “He loved Waterville and will be greatly missed.”

Paul Mitchell grew up in Waterville and graduated in 1944 from Waterville High School where he played football, basketball and baseball and was a member of the famous 1944 basketball team that went undefeated and won the New England Schoolboy Basketball Championship.

He served in the U.S. Navy, was assigned to Bates College and the University of Iowa as a cadet in the Navy’s V-12 flight training program, and later completed his education at University of Maine where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1949, according to his obituary. He earned a master’s from Columbia University in 1950.

In addition to his son Bill, he is survived by his wife, Yvette, to whom he was married 68 years, and children, Paul J. Mitchell Jr., Linda Mitchell Price and Jeffrey D. Mitchell. In addition to his brother, George Mitchell, he also is survived by his brother John “Swisher” Mitchell and sister, Barbara Atkins, both of Waterville. His brother, Robert, died previously.

Waterville City Planner Ann Beverage, who worked with Paul Mitchell during his more than 20 years on the Planning Board, said Tuesday that “he was a sweetheart.”

“He was always a joy to work with and always the voice of reason,” Beverage said. “When the board was not in session, he liked to talk about his family and how proud he was of them.”

She said she enjoyed sitting with Mitchell at Waterville Rotary Club meetings, which he attended regularly until about the time he resigned from the Planning Board in 2013.

“He was a Rotarian for many, many years,” she said.

He also served on the Waterville Sewerage District.

Ken Walsh, chief executive officer of the Alfond Youth Center, which comprises the Waterville Area Boys & Girls Club and YMCA, said Paul Mitchell was a longtime board member and supporter.

Last summer, Paul Mitchell attended a celebration for the opening of Purnell Wrigley Field in Waterville, where the third base side dugout was named after Mitchell, a baseball fanatic, according to Walsh.

“He lived a great life,” he said. “He was a community leader who cared about his family. He really wanted to see Waterville succeed. Obviously, his background was economic development and he played many different roles. He was a part of the fabric of the community in many different ways.”

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Saint Joseph Maronite Catholic Church on Front Street. Visiting hours are 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

