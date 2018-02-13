WILTON — Marc Willett, of Chesterville, is offering a $200 reward to anyone with information leading to the prosecution of the driver who heavily damaged his ice shack on Wilson Pond last week.

It appears the shack was hit by an SUV or a truck, Game Warden Kyle Hladik said. Apparently at least one of the vehicle’s side windows was broken, since there was glass on the ice, he said.

Evidence suggests a vehicle knocked the shack off its blocks, sending it about 25 feet across the ice Thursday night or Friday. There is a lot of structural damage. A microwave, a lantern and a heater inside were broken, Willett said.

“We found the tire tracks of the vehicle,” he said. It came onto the ice from the back side of the pond. Tracks showed the driver hit the brakes and spun the vehicle around.

Willett said they have tried to “bandage up” the shack, which was set up for the annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday. His family and friends attend, and Willett said the derby means a lot to him because he was a classmate of Rowe’s.

Hladick said anyone with information is asked to contact the Maine Warden Service through the Central Maine Regional Communications Center in Augusta at 800-452-4664.

