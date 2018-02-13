The fourth annual Source Awards will recognize the many people, businesses, non-profits, and institutions who are having a positive impact on the environment in Maine: from solar panel installers to next-level home gardeners, from venerable organizations with established records to relative newcomers with groundbreaking ideas.

The ceremony will be held at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. Tickets include dinner from Black Tie and Pineland Farms and a cocktail hour hosted by New England Distilling.

Source winners will be announced March 18 in the Maine Sunday Telegram and Central Maine Sunday. They will be honored at the Source Maine Sustainability Awards banquet on Wednesday, April 4 at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, along with the MOFGA Russell Libby Agricultural Scholar.

Learn about our past winners: 2017 | 2016 | 2015

