STANDISH — Third-seeded Bonny Eagle fended off an upset bid by No. 6 Thornton Academy, escaping with a 42-38 victory Tuesday night in a Class AA girls’ basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday night.

Deirdre Sanborn poured in 24 points, including some clutch baskets at the end, to lead Bonny Eagle. Thornton guard Alexandra Hart scored 23 and teammate Elise Hebert added 10.

The Scots (14-5) advance to the semifinals next Tuesday. They will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 1 South Portland (17-1) and No. 8 Noble (4-14). The Trojans finish at 5-16.

Tuesday’s game went back and forth, with Thornton taking a 17-12 first-quarter lead, and the Scots moving ahead 23-21 at halftime.

With Bonny Eagle holding onto a one-point lead in the fourth quarter, Sanborn swished a 3-pointer and an outside jumper for a 37-31 lead with 3:45 left.

Thornton closed, but free throws by Samantha Averill and Taylor Johnson helped put the game away.

SCARBOROUGH 53, SANFORD 36: Sophie Glidden had 13 of her 19 points in the first half as the second-seeded Red Storm (16-3) used a 15-4 second quarter advantage to pull away from the seventh-seeded Spartans (4-15) in a Class AA South quarterfinal at Scarborough.

Isabella Dickinson drained four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Scarborough.

Paige Cote led Sanford with 13.

RICHMOND 49, WAYNFLETE 25: Sydney Tilton scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead No. 6 Richmond (14-5) past the No. 11 Flyers in a C South prelim game.

Lydia Giguere scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Flyers (6-13), who were crippled at the worst time by suspensions to four starters and six total players for “breaking athletic code.”

“That put us in a really hard position and we had one day to prepare some of our subs,” Coach Mike Jefferds said. “I feel bad for this young lady (Giguere), who’s had an outstanding high school career. … She plays her heart out, and unfortunately she was let down by her teammates for doing something stupid.”

Richmond, started slow – making only three of its first 22 shots and missing 15 straight from the field at one point – and allowing Waynflete, despite shooting and turnover woes of their own, to stay in the game.

Jefferds praised the resilience of his team, which also got eight points from Kilee Sherry and 10 rebounds from Avis Akers.

“They didn’t back down to the pressure of the situation. They stepped up, and you know what, they got shots up, they weren’t afraid to shoot, they weren’t afraid to mix it up, and that’s all we can ask of them,” Jefferds said.

CARIBOU 53, OCEANSIDE 40: Searra Herbert scored 21 points, Paige Espling added 15 and the eighth-seeded Vikings (9-10) beat the ninth-seeded Mariners (9-10) in a Class B North prelim game at Caribou.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PORTLAND 83, LEWISTON 37: Simon Chadbourne hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, Pedro Fonseca added 16 points and the Bulldogs (19-1) used a 13-2 third quarter run to pull away from the Blue Devils (2-18) at Portland.

Terion Moss and Griffin Foley chipped in with 12 points apiece. Moss also had nine rebounds and nine assists.

Hassan Hussein paced Lewiston with 13 points.

SCARBOROUGH 71, NOBLE 31: The top-seeded Red Storm (15-4) held a 42-16 second half-scoring advantage and cruised over the No. 8 Knights (1-18) in a Class AA quarterfinal game in Scarborough.

Nick Fiorillo had four 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Scarborough, which advances to host fourth-seeded Bonny Eagle (7-12) in the Class AA South semifinals on Tuesday. Paul Kirk added 13 points. Garrett Brown scored 10 points for Noble.

FREEPORT 66, LISBON 44: Tony Holt scored 10 of his 26 points in the first quarter, and Eriksen Shea added 19 as the Falcons (12-8) beat the Greyhounds (9-11) in a Class B South prelim game at Freeport.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 61, MARSHWOOD 45: Joe LeBrun had 10 third-quarter points as the No. 8 Raiders (9-10) took control and downed the No. 9 Hawks (6-13) in a Class A South prelim at Fryeburg.

Oscar Saunders had 18 points for Fryeburg Academy, while Lebrun had two 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

Justin Bryant led Marshwood with 11 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 3, SCARBOROUGH 0: Karsten Bourgoine stopped all 18 shots he faced as the Rangers (13-2) shut out the Red Storm (3-13) at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

MT. ARARAT 3, MASSABESIC 1: Noah Austin scored the go-ahead goal with 5:29 remaining as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (7-8) beat Massabesic/OOB/Bonny Eagle (4-12).

