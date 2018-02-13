PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Snowboarding star Shaun White is a three-time Olympic champion.

White threw down a spectacular final run in men’s halfpipe to slip by Japan’s Ayumu Hirano. White’s score of 97.75 was a touch better than Hiramo’s 95.25 on Wednesday.

The gold medal is the 100th overall gold for the United States in the Winter Olympics, and White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Games.

Australia’s Scotty James took bronze.

MEN’S COMBINED: Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, a six-time overall World Cup champion, won the men’s combined Tuesday, using his silky skills in the slalom leg of the event to rise from 12th place after the opening run of the downhill.

Now a three-time Olympian, the 28-year-old Hirscher until now had only won a silver medal despite never finishing below fifth in any race.

“I’m super happy because now this stupid question has gone away, if I’m thinking that my career is perfect without a gold medal,” Hirscher said.

Hirscher’s combined two-run time was 0.23 seconds faster than silver medalist Alexis Pinturault of France. Another Frenchman, Victor Muffat-Jeandet, took bronze, 1.02 behind Hirscher, after being 29th fastest in the opening downhill leg.

Victory was earned by posting the fastest slalom time despite a fierce cross wind.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson can’t remember ever scoring twice on the same shift. The three-time Olympian looking for her first gold medal is just happy to give the Americans a bit of a boost.

She did it in Olympic record fashion.

Lamoureux-Davidson had the fastest back-to-back goals in Olympic history, scoring 6 seconds apart in the second period as the United States shut out the Russians 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Lamoureux-Davidson not only topped Canada’s Caroline Oullette, who scored twice in 16 seconds on Feb. 11, 2006, in a 16-0 rout of Italy at Turin, but also the men’s mark of 8 seconds apart held by Carl Goran Oberg of Sweden in 1960 at Squaw Valley.

MIXED DOUBLES CURLING: Anastasia Bryzgalova tumbled onto the ice, but bounced back with teammate – and husband – Aleksandr Krushelnitckii to give the Russians their first Olympic medal, a bronze, with an 8-4 win over Norway.

DOPING: Japanese short-track speedskater Kei Saito tested positive for the banned diuretic Acetalozamide in the first doping case of the Games.

Saito, a reserve on the 5,000-meter relay team, did not race in any event before the test result from a pre-competition sample was confirmed.

Saito was suspended and left the Olympic Village.”

SPEEDSKATING: Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands set off at a blistering pace and swept past the early target of teammate Patrick Roest to win the men’s 1,500 meters.

The Dutch have won 8 of 12 medals at the Games.

SHORT-TRACK SPEEDSKATING: Referees sorted out a photo finish for first in the women’s 500 meters with Italy’s Arianna Fontana edging South Korea’s Choi Min-jeong. The photo showed Fontana’s skate blade crossed 22 centimeters in front of Choi’s.

Fontana earned her sixth career Olympic medal, tying her with Wang Meng of China for most by a short-track skater.

