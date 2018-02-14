Bangor police on Wednesday seized several batches of homemade cookies after employees of a local daycare center said they suspected the baked goods were laced with marijuana.

Police were called to Watch Me Shine on Gilman Avenue around 10 a.m. when daycare staff reported a parent provided the baked goods. Several staff members reported “a feeling of marijuana intoxication,” police told NewsCenter Maine.

No children ate the cookies.

Police and management from Watch Me Shine contacted all parents to notify them of the situation, according to NewsCenter. The daycare was closed for the remainder of the day.

Police continue to investigate and have sent the cookies to a lab for testing.

