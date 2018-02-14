LOS ANGELES — The family of Bill Paxton has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a hospital and the surgeon who performed the actor’s heart surgery shortly before he died.

The suit filed Friday against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center alleges the surgeon used a “high-risk and unconventional surgical approach” that was unnecessary and that he lacked the experience to perform.

Paxton’s death certificate says he died Feb. 25, 2017, from a stroke, 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage. Paxton starred in the films ”Titanic” and “Aliens,” and the HBO series “Big Love.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.