CHAIN OF PONDS TOWNSHIP — A Canadian truck driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when he swerved the logging truck he was driving to avoid hitting a deer and it hit a guardrail and rolled over on Ledge Hill on Route 27, state police Trooper Jillian Monahan said.

Timmy Philippon, 22, of Quebec, was able to get out of the truck, which rolled onto the driver’s side. He complained of pain but wanted to return to Quebec for treatment, Monahan said.

A logging truck overturned Tuesday afternoon on Route 27 in Chain of Ponds Township. Maine State Police photo

Philippon had picked up a load of logs in Bethel and was headed to Quebec when the accident occurred about 12 miles from the Canadian border, Monahan said. The 2010 Kenworth is owned by Simon Bouffard Transportation, of Quebec.

The load of logs spilled over the road and some went into a pond, the trooper said. The road was closed for at least three hours.

Fuel leaking from the truck required absorbent pads to soak it up, Monahan said.

Pepin Logging, of Coburn Gore, which had equipment nearby, helped load the spilled logs onto a trailer and right the truck, Monahan said.

Personnel from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the Maine Department of Transportation, the Eustis Fire Rescue Department, the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, NorthStar EMS ambulance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and J.P. Bilodeau wrecker service, of Quebec, responded.

