JAY — Spruce Mountain beat Sacopee Valley 47-19 on Wednesday in a Class B South girls’ basketball preliminary game at the Phoenix Dome.

The win gives No. 8 Spruce Mountain (10-9) a berth in the quarterfinals at the Portland Expo at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday’s against No. 1 Gray-New Gloucester (14-4).

The Phoenix went into halftime with a 22-5 lead. Spruce Mountain’s offense opened up on the Hawks in the first quarter, building a 11-0 lead.

Spruce Mountain’s defense was stingy and didn’t allow the Hawks (3-16) a basket until the second quarter, when Brenna Humphrey scored with 4:54 remaining.

But there was no question the Phoenix were taking it slow and easy against Sacopee Valley.

“Offensively, definitely, with the idea of getting good shots every possession,” Spruce Mountain Coach Zach Keene said. “If we had an opportunity to play fast, I wanted them to. But if we didn’t get anything out of transition, I wanted to make sure we got into sets and we were able to execute something and get organized. We did a good job of that.”

Junior forward Haley Turcotte scored 15 points. She made three 3-pointers and was 4 for 5 from the free-throw line.

Senior forward and co-captain Hanna St. Pierre added 11 points.

“I told them after (the game), this is the first time all year I could go up and down the lineup and talk about all of them,” Keene said. “Hailee Perkins was great on the boards. Hanna brought great energy. Morgan (Dalton) got us organized. Turcotte did her thing. It was good across the board.”

By the third quarter, the Phoenix were biding their time with a 33-13 cushion.

“They might be 3-15, but they played some good teams and they are better than a 3-15 team because they lost a lot of closer games,” Keene said. “But really, it was about how we prepared all week. Coming off the two losses at the end of the year, we just had to play better. They knew that, and luckily tonight they did.”

