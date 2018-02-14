Four people were arrested Tuesday evening on Verona Island, near Bucksport, and charged with selling crack cocaine and heroin.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bucksport and Maine State Police raided a home at 343 East Side Drive where they seized more than 38 grams of crack cocaine and more than 41 grams of heroin.

The drugs’ combined street value was $11,000, according to a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland. Police also seized more than $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Robert Maddocks, 44, and Heather Godin, 44, both of Verona Island, who live in the home that was raided, were charged with unlawful trafficking of a Schedule W drug.

Cyntoine D. Sloan, 34 ,of Worcester, Massachusetts, and 28-year-old Rebecca Atamian of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, were also charged with trafficking.

