From “Eat Vegan with Me” by Mary Lawrence, Vegan Publishers, 2017.

DIRTY BLONDIES

This dessert is so moist and decadent you’d never know the secret ingredient is beans. Eat them for a guilt-free dessert or a grab-and-go snack.

1/2 cup quick oats

3/4 cup organic brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 (15-ounce) can white beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup apple sauce

2 tablespoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup chocolate chips (such as Enjoy Life mini chips)

1/3 cup chopped pecans

1/3 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

Preheat oven to 350 °F. Blend all of the ingredients except the chocolate chips, pecans, and coconut in a large food processor until a smooth batter forms. Pulse all but 2 tablespoons each of chocolate chips, pecans, and coconut into batter, then spread into an oiled 8-by-8-inch pan. Sprinkle reserved ingredients evenly over the top. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until top is firm and sides are beginning to brown and pull away from the pan. Let cool at least 10 minutes, then gently cut into squares and remove from the pan. Best after refrigerated several hours or overnight.

VARIATIONS: Alternatively, you can double the recipe and pour the batter into an oiled 10-inch tart pan to make an elegant presentation. In the fall, you can substitute pumpkin puree for the apple sauce and add 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon of allspice and 1/8 teaspoon powdered ginger.

