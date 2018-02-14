DURHAM, N.H. — Mitchell Fossier scored 4:39 into overtime Wednesday night to lift Maine to a 4-3 Hockey East win over New Hampshire.

Maine (16-11-4, 10-8-3 Hockey East) played its fourth consecutive overtime game, and the sixth in the last eight games. The win ended a two-game losing streak.

New Hampshire (10-14-6, 5-10-5) took a 3-1 lead on Anthony Wyse’s goal with 8:46 left in the second period.

Maine rallied in the third period on goals by Cedrix Lacroix and Fossier.

Jeremy Swayman had 37 saves for Maine, and Danny Tirone stopped 39 shots for New Hampshire.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMAINE 70, UMASS-LOWELL 65: Tanesha Sutton made three free throws down the stretch as the Black Bears (18-9, 11-3 AE) went 6 for 6 from the line in the final 54 seconds to top UMass-Lowell (4-22, 1-12) in Bangor.

Blanca Millan made a pair of free throws in the final seconds with Dor Saar adding another one for Maine.

Sutton’s 19 points and nine rebounds led Maine. Millan added 14 and Parise Rossignol 13. Brianna Rudolph’s 21 points led the River Hawks.

UMASS-BOSTON 71, SOUTHERN MAINE 68: The Beacons’ Joie Grassi broke a 45-45 tie on a 3-pointer with a minute left in the third quarter, and UMass-Boston (21-2, 11-2 LEC) maintained a sliver of a lead the rest of the way to edge the Huskies (13-11, 9-4) in Gorham.

Grassi finished with 24 points. Kristen Curley scored 25 points for Southern Maine.

(22) SOUTH FLORIDA 64, SMU 54: Maria Jespersen scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her 14th double-double and the host Bulls (21-5, 10-2 American) beat the Mustangs (10-16, 4-9) for their sixth straight win.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMASS-BOSTON 58, SOUTHERN MAINE 53: Charles Mitchell hit the go-ahead jumper and Michael Boyd added a field goal as UMass-Boston (14-10, 8-5 LEC) scored the final four points of the first half to take a 32-29 lead over the Huskies (5-19, 3-10) in Gorham.

PROVIDENCE 76, (3) VILLANOVA 71: Kyron Cartwright scored 17 points and the host Friars (17-9, 8-5 Big East) withstood several late surges to stun the Wildcats (23-3, 10-3).

FLORIDA STATE 81, (11) CLEMSON 79: Phil Cofer scored 17 points as the host Seminoles (18-8, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Tigers (20-5, 9-4) in overtime.

The Seminoles didn’t take their first lead until 1:05 remained in overtime.

(12) DUKE 74, VIRGINIA TECH 52: Grayson Allen scored 25 points and matched a career high with seven 3-pointers, helping the host Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) top the Hokies (18-8, 7-6).

(22) MICHIGAN 74, IOWA 59: Duncan Robinson scored 18 points to help the Wolverines (21-7, 10-5 Big Ten) win at home against the Hawkeyes (12-16, 3-12).

