CHICAGO — Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 10 assists, Serge Ibaka also scored 20 points and the Toronto Raptors cruised into the All-Star break with their seventh straight victory, 122-98 over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Lowry made four 3-pointers, and he and Ibaka each grabbed seven rebounds.

Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and nine rebounds to help the Raptors complete a four-game sweep against Chicago even though they only got seven points from four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. But Toronto shot just over 52 percent against a weak defense, sending the Bulls to their ninth loss in 11 games.

Bobby Portis scored 18 points for Chicago, and Lauri Markkanen had 14.

76ERS 104, HEAT 102: Ben Simmons had a triple-double, J.J. Redick hit a 19-foot, off-balanced jumper from the baseline with 19.4 seconds left and short-handed Philadelphia came back from a 24-point second-half deficit to defeat visiting Miami.

WIZARDS 118, KNICKS 113: Bradley Beal scored 36 points, and Washington overcame a 27-point deficit at slumping New York.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 37 points to lead the Knicks, who’ve lost a season-worst eight straight.

PISTONS 104, HAWKS 98: Ish Smith had 22 points and nine assists, Blake Griffin narrowly missed a triple-double and Detroit ended a three-game losing streak with a win at home.

Griffin finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

PACERS 108, NETS 103: Victor Oladipo scored 25 points, Corey Joseph added 15 points and 11 assists, and Indiana won at Brooklyn.

ROCKETS 100, KINGS 91: James Harden had 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Houston won at home for its 10th straight victory.

NOTES

WARRIORS: Second-year guard Patrick McCaw will miss at least four weeks after breaking a bone in his left wrist Monday night against the Suns.

BULLS: Guard Kris Dunn returned to the lineup after missing 11 games.

