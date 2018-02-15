DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Roger Penske has a car capable of winning the Daytona 500.

Maybe even three of them.

Penske again went 1-2 at Daytona International Speedway for its second sweep of Speedweeks. This time, Ryan Blaney went to Victory Lane after winning the first of two Thursday night qualifying races that are used to set the Daytona 500 field.

Chase Elliott won the second race in a Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to put a temporary halt to the Team Penske dominance.

Joey Logano finished second to Penske teammate Blaney for the Ford sweep in the first race. Kevin Harvick was second to Elliott in the second race and Harvick was also in a Ford – proving the automaker has the same speed it did a year ago when it swept all four restrictor-plate races.

“There’s no doubt we have the speed,” Harvick said of the Ford camp.

Logano has finished second twice in Speedweeks. He was beaten last week by teammate Brad Keselowski in an all-star race that opened the activity at Daytona International Speedway.

Keselowski, the Las Vegas favorite to win Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500, wrecked with two laps remaining in the qualifier and will need a backup for the main event.

No matter, it seemed, because the Penske cars have the Daytona field covered.

“There’s no question we’re going to get it done,” Logano said about the Penske prospects for Sunday.

The three Penske drivers dominated the all-star race and were at the front of the field for the entire Thursday night opening race. Blaney won it in overtime after Keselowski’s accident brought out the caution.

What was interesting was that Blaney did it with a pass that didn’t work last week. When he tried to pass Keselowski in the all-star race, he pulled out of traffic and didn’t get the help he needed to complete the move. This time he was able to get past the leader, Logano, then the Keselowski accident brought out the caution.

“I didn’t make a good move and I kind of lost that (all-star) race,” Blaney said. “I learned a little bit and I thought about that forever. I thought we learned a little bit from our mistakes. Hopefully we can make it another one here on Sunday. That would be the one that counts.”

On the restart in overtime, Blaney got a huge push from his best friend, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., and pulled away for the win.

“I saw (he) was third and I’d figure he’d give me a good push,” Blaney said about Wallace.

Wallace finished third and was congratulated with a huge hug from team owner Richard Petty.

Jimmie Johnson was in his second accident of Speedweeks. The seven-time NASCAR champion dropped out of line just minutes after his race began with an apparent tire problem, and his car took an unexpected hard right into traffic. The contact wrecked Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola, and sent Johnson and Almirola to backup cars. He also wrecked in the all-star race.

“Tough way to start Speedweeks,” Johnson said. “The car started to shake a little entering the trioval; that’s why I pulled down. It finally went flat and hooked me around and into Aric. We will pull out that next bullet and get ready.”

