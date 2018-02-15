A Bingham man was in custody Thursday after a police chase through several Somerset County towns that ended when the man’s car crashed into a building and he was arrested.

James Ross, chief deputy in the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, said the ordeal began about 4 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy was sent in response to a report of a burglary in progress on Embden Pond Road in North Anson.

Michael Richardson A police chase that topped 100 mph through several Somerset County towns Thursday ended when the car blew a tire and crashed into a building. Photo courtesy of Somerset County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Isaac Wacome got names of suspects from relatives of the burglary victim, and while driving by the home of one of the suspects, he saw a car in the driveway with no registration plates.

Hours later, about 10:30 p.m., Wacome saw the car again, this time in Madison and with a registration plate that did not belong on the vehicle. Wacome followed the car and activated his blue lights and siren.

Ross said the deputy saw the car speed up in an attempt to get away, traveling east on Thurston Hill Road toward U.S. Route 201 at Twelve Corners, where a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and started running. Wacome continued to pursue the vehicle north on U.S. Route 201 into Solon village, west onto Ferry Street then south on Kennebec River Road, which turns into Solon Road and Main Street in North Anson village.

Ross said road conditions were bare and dry with little traffic. Speeds briefly reached 100 mph on U.S. 201, he said.

“At this point the vehicle operator blew a front tire, losing control of the car,” Ross said. “The car then sideswiped a building housing New Portland Custom Cycles, causing damage to the building.”

The car’s driver, identified as Michael Richardson, 28, of Bingham, was not injured and was arrested immediately, Ross said.

The vehicle was towed by Ray’s Towing, of Madison. Cpl. Gene Cole assisted at the scene. The investigation remains open.

Richardson was charged with reckless conduct, aggravated driving to endanger, eluding a police officer, attaching false plates, exceeding speed limit by 30 mph or more, operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and operating after suspension.

Richardson was taken to the Somerset County Jail, where he awaits arraignment in Skowhegan District Court.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.