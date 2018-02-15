Noah Gaston, a Windham man accused of killing his wife in early 2016, is now scheduled to stand trial in November.

Gaston’s trial has been delayed several times as he changed lawyers. He hired his third legal team, headed by Robert C. Andrews and Merritt Heminway, this month.

Gaston is accused of killing his wife, Alicia Gaston, 34, early on Jan. 14, 2016. He claimed that his wife had gotten up early that day and he mistook her for an intruder and shot her as she came up the stairs. He faces a charge of murder.

Police questioned his account from the beginning, when he initially said that he fired his shotgun when his wife was halfway up the stairs and then said he shot at a figure at the bottom of the stairs. But police said the evidence indicated she was at or near the top of the stairs and only a few feet from where Gaston said he was when he fired the gun.

Gaston also said he and his wife had not been arguing the morning of the shooting, but the couple’s two daughters, who were 8 and 9 at the time, said their parents were arguing. The couple also have a son, and all three children have been placed with relatives since the shooting.

Gaston was denied bail in the case and has been jailed since the shooting.

The trial had been scheduled to begin this month, but was delayed after Gaston fired his second team of lawyers.

“They had some issues and their relationship broke down,” Andrews said of the most recent change in lawyers.

He declined to say what the issues were and said he doesn’t have enough of a familiarity with the case to discuss legal strategies yet.

