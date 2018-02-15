The Boston Red Sox have reached a deal to sign free-agent utilityman Eduardo Nunez to a one-year contract with an option for 2019, a source told ESPN.

The deal is pending the passage of a physical. Nunez didn’t have surgery on his right knee after reinjuring it in the Division Series against the Houston Astros. ESPN reported Nunez was still rehabbing as of mid-December, so passing the physical might not be such a formality.

Nunez, who will be 31 in June, hit .313 with 12 home runs, 33 doubles and 24 stolen bases in 114 games for the Giants and Red Sox, who acquired him via trade on July 26. For Boston, Nunez batted .321 in 38 games.

RULES: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says proposed rules changes to speed pace of play will be in place by the start of big league exhibition games on Feb. 23.

The commissioner has hoped for an agreement with the players’ association but has the right to implement last offseason’s proposal to install 20-second pitch clocks and institute stricter limits on mound visits.

MLB made a proposal to the union last month to abandon a pitch clock for this season as part of a three-year phase-in of new rules.

“There are going to be rule changes with respect to pace of play for the 2018 season. You’ll know about those rule changes before we start playing spring training games,” Manfred said Thursday at Tropicana Field. “It’s either going to be a specific agreement on specific rule changes or there are going to be rule changes that we put in place as a result of the provision in the basic agreement that allows us to make that change.”

ORIOLES: Pitcher Andrew Cashner and Baltimore agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The deal that could be worth $41 million over three seasons if he pitches 200 innings annually.

Cashner, 31, is 42-64 with a 3.80 ERA in eight major league seasons with the Cubs, San Diego, Miami and Texas, including 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA for the Rangers last year.

BLUE JAYS: Left-hander Jaime Garcia and Toronto agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract that includes a 2019 team option.

BREWERS: Milwaukee agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Wade Miley, subject to a physical.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.