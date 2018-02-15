MACHIASPORT — Authorities say a Maine man was pointing a gun before a law enforcement officer opened fire, injuring the man and his girlfriend.

An attorney for Jason Jackson previously told the Bangor Daily News that he was unarmed when he was shot Dec. 9 in Machiasport. But Washington County District Attorney Matthew Foster says Jackson was repeatedly setting his gun down and picking it up. Foster says Marine Patrol Officer Matt Carter saw Jackson’s finger near the trigger when he opened fire.

Jackson and his girlfriend were both shot several times.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Police say Jackson was a suspect in an armed home invasion earlier in the day. He faces charges including robbery, burglary and threatening with a dangerous weapon.

