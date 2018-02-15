RICHMOND — Maine State Police are investigating an apparently self-inflicted shooting death that occurred Thursday as authorities were conducting a search warrant on Alexander Reed Road.

Police did not release the identity of the person who was shot or any details about the search warrant except that it was related to stolen property and occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said state police detectives were working with Richmond police to investigate the shooting. He said the person who was shot died and all indications were that the death resulted from a self-inflicted wound.

Chief Scott MacMaster, of the Richmond police, said his department responded to assist members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 843 Alexander Reed Road. Sheriff’s officials were executing a search warrant as part of an investigation into stolen property when the incident occurred.

