NEW YORK — Olympic gold-medal gymnast Aly Raisman is a survivor, and she’s got the word on her body to prove it. The six-time medalist poses with nothing more than that, and some other powerful words, in the 2018 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Raisman says the “In Her Own Words” portion of the swimsuit issue where women wear nothing but words of wisdom on their bodies is “extremely important.” She adds that women don’t have to be “modest to be respected.”

The 23-year-old was one of the gymnasts who spoke up about the sexual abuse of gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar in court last month.

