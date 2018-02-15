FIELD HOCKEY

Portland woman named to over-40 U.S. team

Kelly Hoffman of Portland was named to the U.S. field hockey over-40 women’s team that will compete in the FIH Masters World Cup.

Hoffman, 41, will be a goalie on the team, which will compete in Terrassa, Spain, from July 27 to Aug. 5.

A former Waynflete coach, Hoffman is a Portland lawyer who was a goalie in field hockey and lacrosse at Johns Hopkins University. She was a field hockey All-American and held the school record for saves when she graduated. She’s now a field hockey official for middle school and high school games.

The World Cup is held every two years, with more than 140 teams in five age categories.

Karen Croteau of Harpswell was named to the over-55 women’s team.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The new Arizona coach, Steve Wilks, said wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald told him he’ll return for a 15th season.

Fitzgerald hasn’t said publicly whether he would remain, and there was speculation he might follow the lead of Coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer, who both retired after last season.

• AJ McCarron won his arbitration case against Cincinnati and will be an unrestricted free agent, making him one of the more attractive quarterbacks on the market.

• Kicker Sebastian Janikowski is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month and the Oakland Raiders said they don’t plan to retain him after 18 seasons.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Don Carter, the owner who was instrumental in bringing the NBA to Dallas with the expansion Mavericks in 1980, died at age 84.

Carter co-founded the franchise with Norm Sonju, the club’s first president. Carter sold majority interest to Ross Perot Jr. in 1996 but kept a minority stake.

• The Indiana Pacers will play the Pelicans in New Orleans on March 21, a rescheduled game stemming from a Feb. 7 postponement because of a leaky roof.

GOLF

PGA: Patrick Cantlay shot a 5-under 66 to share the lead with Tony Finau, who had four birdies in his opening five holes at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods lost a ball in a eucalyptus tree, rallied from a tough start and shot 72.

LPGA: Jin Young Ko made six birdies on the back nine in her Tour debut to take a two-stroke lead in the opening round of the Women’s Australian Open at Adelaide.

SOCCER

EUROPA LEAGUE: Michy Batshuayi scored twice, the second goal arriving in stoppage time, to earn Borussia Dortmund of Germany a 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta of Italy in the first leg of their last-32 series.

Elsewhere, Arsenal of England powered past Ostersund of Sweden 3-0, Atletico Madrid of Spain thrashed Copenhagen of Denmark 4-1 and Italian league leader Napoli slipped to a surprise 3-1 home defeat against Leipzig of Germany.

TENNIS

NEW YORK OPEN: Top-seeded Kevin Anderson needed a third-set tiebreaker to beat American Ernesto Escobedo 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the second round at Uniondale, New York.

The U.S. Open runner-up from South Africa was playing his first match at the tournament after receiving a first-round bye. He advanced to face another American, Frances Tiafoe, who reached his first ATP quarterfinal by beating Dudi Sela of Israel, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

