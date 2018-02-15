Colin Lavigne had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead Biddeford to a 3-2 victory against Portland/Deering in a boys’ hockey game at Troubh Ice Arena.

Trevor Ouellette opened the scoring for Biddeford (11-5), assisted by Evan Paquette and Logan Magnant.

Magnant then set up Lavigne to extend the Tiger advantage to 2-0 as the teams went to the first intermission.

The margin was stretched to 3-0 when Lavigne sent Colin Petit away for a short-handed goal 4:06 into the second, before Walter Lewandowski got Portland/Deering (7-8-2) on the board on a set-up from Cam Clifford and Joe Pechette.

The Bulldogs cut the deficit to 3-2 with 3:52 remaining on a Donnie Tocci goal but couldn’t find the equalizer.

MT. ARARAT 4, WINDHAM 1: Nick Austin had a pair of goals, and his cousin, Noah Austin, added a goal and an assist for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (8-8), which took an early 3-0 lead and cruised past Windham/Westbrook (3-10-1) at Gorham.

Nick Austin scored from Noah Austin after 2:35, and Hunter Hardy added an unassisted goal 5:06 later as Mt. Ararat took a 2-0 advantage to the first intermission.

Nick Austin added an unassisted goal 7:41 into the second before Austin White answered for Windham, assisted by Holden Anderson and Cam Joyce, with 1:46 remaining in the period.

Noah Austin rounded out the scoring midway through the third.

CHEVERUS 3, YORK 0: Jackson Wilson’s goal from Alex Brewer and Mike Hatch broke a scoreless tie with 2:32 remaining in the second period and the Stags (12-4-1) went on to shut out the Wildcats (11-5) at Portland.

Brewer extended the lead at 5:59 of the third, assisted by Wilson and Cam Dube, and Wilson added an unassisted goal in the final minute.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.