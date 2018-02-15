Colin Lavigne had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead Biddeford to a 3-2 victory against Portland/Deering in a boys’ hockey game at Troubh Ice Arena.
Trevor Ouellette opened the scoring for Biddeford (11-5), assisted by Evan Paquette and Logan Magnant.
Magnant then set up Lavigne to extend the Tiger advantage to 2-0 as the teams went to the first intermission.
The margin was stretched to 3-0 when Lavigne sent Colin Petit away for a short-handed goal 4:06 into the second, before Walter Lewandowski got Portland/Deering (7-8-2) on the board on a set-up from Cam Clifford and Joe Pechette.
The Bulldogs cut the deficit to 3-2 with 3:52 remaining on a Donnie Tocci goal but couldn’t find the equalizer.
MT. ARARAT 4, WINDHAM 1: Nick Austin had a pair of goals, and his cousin, Noah Austin, added a goal and an assist for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (8-8), which took an early 3-0 lead and cruised past Windham/Westbrook (3-10-1) at Gorham.
Nick Austin scored from Noah Austin after 2:35, and Hunter Hardy added an unassisted goal 5:06 later as Mt. Ararat took a 2-0 advantage to the first intermission.
Nick Austin added an unassisted goal 7:41 into the second before Austin White answered for Windham, assisted by Holden Anderson and Cam Joyce, with 1:46 remaining in the period.
Noah Austin rounded out the scoring midway through the third.
CHEVERUS 3, YORK 0: Jackson Wilson’s goal from Alex Brewer and Mike Hatch broke a scoreless tie with 2:32 remaining in the second period and the Stags (12-4-1) went on to shut out the Wildcats (11-5) at Portland.
Brewer extended the lead at 5:59 of the third, assisted by Wilson and Cam Dube, and Wilson added an unassisted goal in the final minute.