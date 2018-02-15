TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored twice, Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, and the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings for the 11th straight time, 4-1 Thursday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 38 saves and Victor Hedman picked up three assists for the Lightning, who were coming off an 0-2 trip. Alex Killorn had the other Tampa Bay goal.

The Lightning lead the Bruins by three points in the Atlantic Division, but have played three more games.

Tomas Tatar scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard stopped 28 shots.

Tampa Bay scored twice early on for a 2-0 lead. Stamkos scored from the low right circle off a nice cross-ice pass from Hedman 3:55 into the game before Kucherov got his 31st goal on the power play at 7:05.

Kucherov has four goals and 10 points during a five-game point streak.

Vasilevskiy, 6-0 against the Red Wings, made a nice save on Trevor Daley’s low slot shot during a short-handed two-on-one late in the second.

Howard turned aside Kucherov’s shot during a breakaway in the second.

Stamkos got his 23rd goal to make it 3-0 during a power play with 1:52 left in the second.

Tatar had a power-play goal in the final minute of the second.

Killorn had a third-period goal.

ISLANDERS 3, RANGERS 0: Jaroslav Halak stopped 50 shots for his first shutout of the season as the Islanders kept up their recent mastery of the crosstown-rival Rangers with a victory in Brooklyn.

Josh Bailey, Jordan Eberle and Thomas Hickey each scored for the Islanders, who have won all three meetings this season and 10 of the last 11.

PENGUINS 3, KINGS 1: Zach Aston-Reese broke a third-period tie with a power-play goal and Pittsburgh won its 10th straight at home.

The Penguins’ home streak is the longest since a franchise-record 13-game run during the 2013-14 season. The Penguins haven’t lost in Pittsburgh since Jan. 4, a 4-0 setback to Carolina. Pittsburgh has won 8 of 10 overall and 13 of 17.

Ryan Reaves scored in the second period and Evgeni Malkin added an empty-netter. Matt Murray, playing his 100th NHL game, stopped 34 shots.

Murray is in sole possession of first place for the most wins in his first 100 games among goalies to debut since 2005-06. He is unbeaten in regulation in his last eight decisions and won his last six at home.

Dion Phaneuf scored a power-play goal in his Kings debut. Phaneuf and forward Nate Thompson were traded from Ottawa to the Kings for Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore during the Senators’ 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Immigration issues nearly kept Phaneuf from making his Kings’ debut. If his immigration paperwork didn’t go through in time, Phaneuf wouldn’t have been eligible to play. He skated on a fourth defense pair during the morning skate.

Quick made 36 saves.

The Kings have lost three straight games.

DEVILS 5, HURRICANES 2: Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Stefan Noesen scored twice to lead New Jersey over visiting Carolina.

Kyle Palmieri and Damon Severson also scored for the Devils, who have won two straight after losing four in a row. Keith Kinkaid made 27 saves.

Hischier had the primary assist on Palmieri’s go-ahead goal late in the second period and helped blow the game open in the third, combining with Noesen to score goals in a 32-second span.

Jeff Skinner and defenseman Brett Pesce scored for Carolina.

SENATORS 3, SABRES 2: Mike Hoffman scored 1:13 into overtime to lift Ottawa over visiting Buffalo.

NOTES

TRADES: The Chicago Blackhawks traded defenseman Ville Pokka to the Ottawa Senators for center Chris DiDomenico.

Pokka, who was acquired in the October 2014 trade that sent defenseman Nick Leddy to the New York Islanders, had four goals and 18 assists in 46 games with Rockford of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old Pokka has yet to appear in an NHL game.

DiDomenico, 28, had six goals and four assists in 24 games with Ottawa this season. He will report to Rockford.

The Blackhawks also recalled goaltender Jean-Francois Berube from the IceHogs and assigned goalie Jeff Glass to their top minor league affiliate.

• The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Nikita Soshnikov to the St. Louis Blues for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

The 24-year-old Russian is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to be added to the Blues’ roster once he’s cleared by team doctors upon his arrival in St. Louis. He has seven goals and 10 assists in 19 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.