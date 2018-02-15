Topsham police said late Thursday night that they are aware of a possible threat of violence in School Administrative District 75.

Topsham police posted a statement on Facebook that said, “We understand that recent events in South Florida have many people on edge and rightfully so.”

In a separate post on Facebook, Superintendent Brad Smith said Topsham police have agreed to provide an increased presence Mt. Ararat High School on Friday.

Smith said students have been talking, texting and posting on social media since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

“Be aware that such information is often inaccurate or speculation. Nevertheless, we take any and all reports very seriously. We are currently unable to verify any specific threats to our high school or any of our schools,” Smith said.

Smith said he hopes an increased police presence at the high school will “bring some sense of comfort and reassurance to parents, students, and staff.”

Mt. Ararat High School serves students from Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham.

