WASHINGTON — President Trump’s inauguration committee paid two companies more than $50 million for event planning while donating $5 million to charitable causes after the 2017 event, according to new tax documents.

The filings for the Presidential Inaugural Committee show that the organization paid nearly $26 million to an obscure event planning firm based in Southern California. The company, WIS Media Partners, is described in the tax filings as an “event production” firm, but California state incorporation records do not list the firm’s owner.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the firm was started by Stephanie Winston-Wolkoff, a New York event planner who has been an adviser to first lady Melania Trump.

