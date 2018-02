A vehicle rollover caused delays Thursday morning on I-95 between Kennebunk and Wells.

A vehicle rolled over from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes between Exit 25 in Kennebunk and Exit 19 in Wells, according to an alert from turnpike officials. The crash was reported before 7 a.m. and cleared shortly after 8 a.m.

State police reported there were minor injuries, but no other details were immediately available.

