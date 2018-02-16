GIRLS

Emma Gallant, Cheverus track: The sophomore sprinter set SMAA records in the three events she won in the conference championship meet. She won the junior division 55 in 7.43 seconds, the junior 200 in 26.05 seconds and the junior 400 in 59.20 seconds. The 400 time is the fastest in the state this season.

HONORABLE MENTION

Emily Archibald, Kennebunk basketball: The freshman forward set two school records while recording a triple-double in a 42-31 win over Falmouth. In addition to scoring 21 points, she set records with 23 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.

Caroline Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth swimming: A sophomore, Mahoney set pool, school and meet records in the North Southwesterns by winning the 100-yard backstroke in 56.40 seconds to help the Capers win their third consecutive championship. She also swam backstroke to lead off a winning 200 medley relay team and won the 200 freestyle in 1:56.28. She was named the Performer of the Meet.

Courtney Sullivan, Greely/Gray-New Gloucester hockey: The senior forward had a hand in all the scoring as the Rangers defeated two-time defending champ St. Dominic 7-2 in the North semifinals. Sullivan had two goals and five assists.

BOYS

Will Couture, Portland swimming: A junior, Couture was named the Performer of the Meet at last Friday’s South Southwesterns, setting a meet record in each event. He won the 100-yard butterfly in 53.53 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 54.47 seconds. He also swam a leg on the 200 medley relay team timed in 1:44.97.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mike Gilman, Windham basketball: The senior guard scored 29 points to not only lead the Eagles to a 78-62 victory over Bangor in the Class A North preliminary round, but also pass 1,000 points in his career. Gilman made seven 3-pointers and was 10-of-13 shooting overall.

Zach Westman, York track and field: A senior, Westman led the Wildcats to the Western Maine Conference championship with wins in the 55-meter hurdles (8.26 seconds) and triple jump (41 feet, 5 inches) while finishing second in the long jump.

Nick Neveu, Maine Coast Waldorf Nordic skiing: A senior, Neveu won the Western Maine Conference championships in both classical and freestyle techniques to help Maine Coast Waldorf beat Freeport by two points to win the WMC title.

BASKETBALL POLLS

The top 10 basketball teams in Maine, based on voting from Portland Press Herald, Central Maine Newspapers and Sun Journal staff:

BOYS

1. Portland (3) 55

1. Greely (2) 55

3. Hampden Acad. (1) 49

4. Edward Little 36

5. Hermon 29

6. Scarborough 27

7. South Portland 21

8. Biddeford 17

9. Oxford Hills 15

10. Hall-Dale 11

GIRLS

1. South Portland (4) 56

2. Brunswick (1) 54

3. Greely (1) 50

4. Oxford Hills 37

5. Scarborough 33

6. Marshwood 30

7. Hampden Acad. 25

8. Bonny Eagle 11

9. Houlton 9

10. Edward Little 6

10. Maine Girls’ Acad. 6

