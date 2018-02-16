NEW GLOUCESTER — A South Portland-based nonprofit that provides substance abuse treatment and prevention services to Maine youth plans to open a new residential facility on Intervale Road.

Day One announced that it has purchased a property near Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.

Day One has residential treatment centers in Buxton, Hinckley and Hollis.

The new facility, made possible through a nearly $340,000 grant from the Next Generation Foundation, is set to replace the Hollis location as a residential substance abuse treatment facility for young men ages 14-20.

Day One Director of Development and Public Relations Rebecca Howes said the property at 934 Intervale Road was purchased for $570,000 and Day One hopes to have it open this spring.

“Purchasing this property marks a turning point for Day One,” its chief executive officer, Greg Bowers, said in a statement. “We could not be more thrilled with this facility. Delivering our services at this new property will allow future generations of youth to realize the successful, healthy futures that are within their reach.”

In an interview, Bowers said Day One’s services are focused on “primarily counseling-based therapy” for a variety of different substances. He said he sees the organization playing an important role in the statewide effort to combat opioid addiction.

“The fact that we can start helping kids as soon as we can – it’s critical … ” Bowers said, noting that “opioid addiction starts in a lot of different ways.”

Howes said the substances for which Day One clients receive treatment include opioids, alcohol and marijuana.

Bowers also said Day One has plans for a social event in the coming weeks to allow the community to see the facility, gain an understanding of the services that will be provided, and meet the management team.

“This is a beautiful facility, and it’s in an ideal location,” Bowers said about Day One’s new property. “We’re pretty excited by this opportunity.”

Bowers and Howes said the property is approved for housing eight clients, but the nonprofit hopes to work through the town planning process to increase it to 12.

The organization will make life-safety improvements, install a camera system, renovate to safely secure client medications and expand a leach field, Howes said.

Bowers said most of the work involves state licensing, but Day One is working with the town as well.

Town Planner Scott Hastings said raising the number of occupants to 12 triggers a site plan review by the Planning Board. Day One submitted an application and had a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6 and is scheduled to come before the Planning Board for a public hearing March 6.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.