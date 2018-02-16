A former softball coach at Biddeford High School has been charged in York County Superior Court with unlawful sexual contact involving a child.

Peter Pelletier, 51, has been charged with two counts of unlawful sexual contact, one count of unlawful sexual touching, assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The specifics of the charges against Pelletier, who lives in Biddeford, indicated that the alleged victim is a relative.

Pelletier was the softball coach at the high school from 2007 to 2012, school officials said. He was an unpaid volunteer assistant coach in 2015 and 2016 and has had no contact with the team since 2016, officials said.

The school department also said they have received no complaints about Pelletier from his time as either a paid coach or as a volunteer.

Pelletier was released this week on $5,000 bail. He will be arraigned March 5 and his next court date after that time is May 17.

