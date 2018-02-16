AUGUSTA — Fourth-seeded Lawrence raced to an early lead, then held off fifth-ranked Brewer with foul shots in the second half to come away with a 51-37 victory Friday night in a Class A North girls’ basketball quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Lawrence (12-7), advanced to the semifinals against top-ranked Hampden Academy (17-2) at 4 p.m. Wednesday and avenged a 25-point regular-season defeat to Brewer (11-8).

Brooklynn Lambert led three Lawrence players in double figures with 15 points, eight in the second half. Megan Curtis finished with 14 and Keagan Alley had 11. The Bulldogs made 12 free throws in the final quarter.

Brewer got 11 points from Rebecca Gideon, but after pulling within 30-28 late in the third quarter, managed one field goal over the next 51/2 minutes. The Bulldogs went on a 16-4 run over that stretch to help lock it up.

WINSLOW 55, MT. DESERT ISLAND 34: Sixth-seeded Winslow (16-4) opened a 23-point halftime lead and cruised past third-ranked Mt. Desert Island (14-5) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Bangor.

The Black Raiders will meet second-seeded John Bapst (15-4) in the semifinals at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Haley Ward had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals for Winslow, which led 35-12 at the half. Maeghan Bernard added nine points and Broghan Gagnon scored eight for the Black Raiders. Maddy Candage led MDI with nine points.

SKOWHEGAN 66, NOKOMIS 38: The second-seeded Indians (15-4) opened a lead in the second quarter and pulled away in the third to down seventh-ranked Nokomis (9-10) in a Class A North quarterfinal at Augusta.

Skowhegan will take on third-seeded Messalonskee (13-6) in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sydney Ames led Skowhegan with 21 points. Annie Cooke added 18 and Lindsey Warren had eight.

Freshman guard Maya Cooney led Nokomis with 10 points.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 37, GARDINER 29: The top-ranked Broncos (17-2) rallied in the fourth quarter and defeated the eighth-seeded Tigers (9-10) in a Class A North quarterfinal at Augusta.

Hampden trailed 23-19 heading into the fourth, then went on a 18-6 run, holding Gardiner to one basket in the quarter.

Bailey Donovan scored 14 points for the Broncos, who will face fourth-seeded Lawrence (12-7) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Augusta.

SKIING

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Class A Alpine championships were pushed back two days because of expected warm weather next week.

The giant slalom races at Mt. Abram in Greenwood will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, and slalom races are now scheduled for Friday, also at 9 a.m.

The rest of the state championship schedule remains unchanged. Class A Nordic races are Thursday and Friday at Black Mountain in Rumford, Class B Alpine events are Monday and Tuesday at Big Rock in Mars Hill, and Class B/C Nordic races are Wednesday and Thursday at Fort Kent Outdoor Center.

