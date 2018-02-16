Re: “South Portland councilors offer mixed message on 42-unit affordable housing proposal” (Feb. 13):
As usual, affordable housing generates “parking and traffic” concerns when I suspect the underlying worry is something else.
Let’s face facts: Our affordable-housing crisis has been a long time coming and directly results from discrimination against development of all kinds, but especially affordable housing. Our society’s hypocrisy must be confronted in order to change this paradigm.
Geoffrey Emanuel
Falmouth