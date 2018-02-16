NEW YORK — Solange Knowles is getting another honor – this one from the Harvard Foundation.

The singer, songwriter and artist has been named artist of the year, and is set to accept the accolade on March 3.

The Harvard Foundation is dedicated to exploring intercultural and race relations, and it’s certainly been a major theme in Knowles’ work. Her Grammy-winning 2016 album, “A Seat at the Table,” touched on racial politics and empowerment issues, and featured hits like “Don’t Touch My Hair.” Knowles also had an exhibit on black womanhood at London’s Tate Modern last year.

Knowles was a Glamour Woman of the Year honoree last year.

Previous Harvard Foundation artists of the year include Denzel Washington, Matt Damon, Shakira, Viola Davis and Salma Hayek.

