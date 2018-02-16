HOULTON — Two of three Massachusetts residents charged in a drug-related killing in northern Maine have pleaded guilty.

Tia Ludwick of Leominster pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery on Thursday as jury selection was about to get started in Houlton. Another defendant, Darin Goulding, pleaded guilty the day before to robbery.

A third defendant, Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, is awaiting trial in November.

The victim, Douglas Morin, was found in his car on Oct. 16, 2016, in Sherman.

Ludwick’s attorney, Steve Smith, said the group drove from Massachusetts for a drug deal with her cousin, and she had no idea anyone was going to be killed.

Under a plea agreement, a murder charge was dropped against Goulding. Sentencing dates have not been set for Goulding and Ludwick.

