WELLS – A mixed martial artist is recovering in the wake of suffering an injury to a particularly sensitive part of his anatomy.
Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Devin Powell, of South Berwick, suffered a ruptured testicle while sparring with a partner on Tuesday. The injury happened when fellow UFC fighter Joe Lauzon hit him with a knee during training.
Powell posted a thank you to “the fine ambulatory services” in Wells for getting him to the hospital for surgery, which he says was a success. He says the surgery involved getting “the blood clot drained and the goods repaired.”
Powell says he was not wearing a protective cup while training. Lauzon posted on Reddit that he’s sorry for the accident, which happened while they were in the middle of grappling.