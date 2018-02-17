A Brownfield man was seriously injured in a crash during a police chase in Naples early Saturday.
Richard Nicholson, 25, will face several charges following the crash on Route 11 at 2:13 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported in a statement.
Police said sheriff’s Deputy Todd McGee spotted Nicholson speeding on Route 302. McGee pursued Nicholson for about a mile at 90 mph, then Nicholson turned his 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier onto Route 11, lost control and struck a utility pole, breaking it in half. Nicholson was thrown from the vehicle, landing in a snowbank.
He was taken to Bridgton Hospital.
Police said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
Police said Nicholson will be charged with eluding a police officer, operating under the influence and criminal speeding.
