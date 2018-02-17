LOS ANGELES — Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime show is coming to an end later this year.

NBC Universal Domestic Television said Friday that Connick’s talk-variety show, titled “Harry,” will wrap after two seasons.

The company lauded the jazz musician and former “American Idol” judge as a “phenomenal talent.”

In a statement, Connick said he was proud of the show that was intended to entertain and inspire viewers and was grateful for the opportunity.

“Harry,” which lagged in viewership behind daytime programs such as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” will tape through September.

