For over two decades, Sen. Susan Collins has done many things to make her fellow Mainers proud. She continues to do so. Most recently, she has initiated and/or supported new legislation that continues this outsanding effort.
Additionally, Collins has been publicly recognized as Mainer of the Year in the Maine Sunday Telegram and was the focus of a cover feature story in the January issue of MWM Maine Women Magazine, headlined “Center Stage: Maine’s influential U.S. Sen. Susan Collins on women’s positive role in government.” She has also displayed an excellent understanding of her in-depth knowledge of what she votes for and against.
Our democracy is a two-party system, and as such, it depends heavily on the art of compromise. Sen. Collins is trying hard to bring compromise back, as former Sen. Olympia Snowe is doing and has done.
We owe them our gratitude and respect for jobs very well done.
Leo Martin
former Maine commissioner of education
Kennebunkport